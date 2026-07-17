Kyrgyzstan to launch second phase of Open Office project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Kyrgyzstan will launch the second phase of its "Open Office: Area of Responsibility" project in September after the first stage confirmed the initiative's effectiveness.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the decision during a government meeting.

"The first stage confirmed the effectiveness of the project, and the second stage, involving the heads of state services, agencies, funds and inspectorates, will begin in September," the Cabinet of Ministers quoted Kasymaliev as saying.

Adylbek Kasymaliev said the project is aimed at increasing government transparency, removing bureaucratic barriers, and strengthening direct dialogue between state institutions and citizens.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the first stage included a survey assessing the openness, professionalism, and interaction of government officials with the media. Based on the results, several senior officials were commended for effective engagement with journalists, while additional efforts were called for to improve communication with the public, make official information more accessible, and strengthen executive discipline.

Kasymaliev also instructed the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration to begin preparations for the second phase of the initiative.

According to Trend's analysis, the launch of the second phase of the "Open Office: Area of Responsibility" project reflects Kyrgyzstan's continued efforts to improve transparency and accountability in public administration. Expanding the initiative to state agencies, funds, and inspectorates is expected to strengthen communication between government institutions and the public while promoting higher standards of governance.