Kazakhstan’s Kaztemirtrans plans major freight wagon fleet expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. JSC Kaztemirtrans has announced plans to acquire 13,000 new freight wagons between 2027 and 2031 as part of its ongoing strategic fleet modernization.

This is reflected in the statement published by Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ)

According to KTZ, the planned procurement is designed to significantly boost the technical readiness of the company's fleet and meet the growing transport demands of the national economy. The massive acquisition will include 10,000 gondola cars, 2,100 boxcars, and 900 grain hoppers, providing critical support to key industrial and agricultural sectors.

"As part of its modernization program for 2023–2025, Kaztemirtrans JSC purchased 3,000 gondola cars manufactured by Kazakhstan Carriage Building Company. The new rolling stock is used to transport socially important cargo (coal and grain), thereby improving the sustainability of the country's transportation system," the statement says.

At present, the total operating fleet of Kaztemirtrans comprises more than 39,500 freight wagons of various types.

Earlier, another Kazakh company, Temirzholsu, announced that it had completed repair works on more than 1,000 railway infrastructure facilities from 2022 to 2025.

According to the company, repair works were carried out at 1,010 facilities during the period, while maintenance and restoration activities are continuing at another 204 facilities in 2026.

"The facilities include administrative and production buildings, locomotive crew rest houses, as well as engineering infrastructure facilities. The works cover the repair and restoration of water supply, sewerage, and power supply systems," the company said.

In June, Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbaev announced at the government meeting that railway transport makes up 57% of Kazakhstan’s total freight turnover.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan's freight wagon market currently operates in a fully competitive environment, with the total fleet reaching about 147,000 units, the majority of which are owned by private operators.

"Further infrastructure development directly affects industrial growth, export expansion, and the strengthening of the state's transit potential," Sauranbayev said.