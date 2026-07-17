Nargis Ismayilova’s book “Kamal Abdulla and Postmodernism” published in English

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The monograph “Kamal Abdulla and Postmodernism”, dedicated to the works of People’s Writer and academician Kamal Abdulla and authored by PhD in Philology, Associate Professor Nargis Ismayilova, has been published in English.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL).

The monograph brings together a number of Kamal Abdulla’s prose works written at different periods and analyzes them within a postmodern framework. The study examines the writer’s novels The Incomplete Manuscript, The Valley of the Magicians, No One to Forget..., The Adventures of Secrets, as well as several of his short stories.

The book provides an analytical study of these works from the perspective of contemporary literary and theoretical thought. It also explores the innovations Kamal Abdulla introduced into fiction and investigates their connections with world literature. Addressing this aspect, the author notes: “As one of the principal representatives of postmodernism in Azerbaijani prose and the creator of significant works in this field, Kamal Abdulla’s oeuvre is exceptionally rich, relevant, dynamic, and multifaceted in terms of its reciprocal development alongside European postmodernism.”

Focusing on the postmodernist dimensions and deeper layers of meaning in Kamal Abdulla’s prose, the monograph consists of an Introduction, four chapters - Kamal Abdulla: From Postmodernism to National Distinctiveness; No One to Forget...; The Secret of Time, or the Labyrinth of Stories; The Adventures of Secrets: The Problems of Character, Time, and Theme in the Postmodern Labyrinth - and a Conclusion.

Through original analyses, the author arrives at the following conclusion: “The emergence and development of postmodernism in Azerbaijani literature are closely associated with Kamal Abdulla’s literary oeuvre. The writer succeeded in creating some of the most comprehensive examples of this literary movement. These works help us understand Western postmodern thought, appreciate what postmodernism has contributed to our literature, and observe and analyze how this movement has developed on a national basis through concrete literary examples.”

Published by Qanun Publishing house, the scientific editors of Kamal Abdulla and Postmodernism are PhD in Philology Azer Turan and PhD in Linguistics, Associate Professor Jala Garibova. The reviewers are Corresponding Member of ANAS, Professor Tehran Mustafayev, and PhD in Philology, Associate Professor Maral Yagubova.

The monograph was translated into English by Sevil Gultan. It should be noted that the book was first published in Azerbaijani in 2024.