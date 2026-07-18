Azerbaijan sees growth in the country's income from oil coke exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Azerbaijan’s revenue from petroleum coke exports increased in the period from January through June.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, 116,551 metric tons of petroleum coke worth $46.40 million were exported from Azerbaijan in the first half of 2026.

In value terms, this figure is $15.2 million, or 1.5 times higher than during the same period in 2025, and in volume terms, it is 17,685 metric tons, or 1.2 times higher.

During the reporting period, petroleum coke exports accounted for 0.28% of Azerbaijan’s total exports.

According to the Customs Committee, from January through June, Azerbaijan exported 10.125 million metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to other countries worldwide, worth $6.2 billion.

According to the agency, compared to the same period in 2025, this represents a decrease of $178 million, or 2.8%, in value terms, while in volume terms, the figure decreased by 1.921 million metric tons, or 15.9%.

The Customs Committee reported that Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover for the period from January to June of this year totaled $24.661 billion.

According to the agency’s estimates, this represents an increase of $261 million, or 1.1%, compared to the same period last year.

In addition, it is noted that of the total foreign trade volume, $16.32 billion was accounted for by exports, and $8.341 billion by imports.

According to the agency, from January through June of this year, exports increased by $3.442 billion (26.7%), while imports decreased by $3.181 billion (27.6%).

The report emphasizes that, as a result, the foreign trade balance showed a surplus of $7.979 billion. According to the agency’s calculations, this is 5.9 times (or $6.623 billion) higher than the figure for the same period last year.

According to Trend’s analysis, the growth in Azerbaijan’s petroleum coke export revenues reflects the continued diversification of the country’s energy-related export portfolio and the ability of local producers to expand their presence in international markets. The 50% increase in export value during the first half of 2026 indicates stronger demand and improved revenue generation from this product segment. Despite fluctuations in crude oil and petroleum product exports, Azerbaijan maintained a strong overall foreign trade position, with exports significantly exceeding imports and generating a substantial trade surplus. The 26.7% rise in total exports highlights the resilience of the country’s external trade sector and the effectiveness of measures aimed at strengthening export capacity. The expansion of non-traditional energy product exports, such as petroleum coke, could further support Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify revenue sources and enhance its role in global commodity markets. Continued growth in export-oriented industries may contribute positively to economic stability and long-term development.