Tajikistan's president appoints new officials across government

Photo: The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has appointed new officials to a number of ministries, government agencies, and educational institutions.

According to the Tajik presidential administration, the appointments were made during a meeting chaired by Rahmon on July 17.

The presidential administration said a number of senior positions were filled by young professionals with knowledge of foreign languages and modern digital technologies.

Among the appointments, Ziyoratsho Gulomzoda was named Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan, Ilhomuddin Ibrohimzoda became Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Sukhrob Yoqubzoda was appointed Deputy Minister of Transport, and Parviz Yakhozoda was named Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources.

Other appointments included Azizullo Davlatzoda as Deputy Head of the Customs Service, Ramazon Rahmonzoda as Director of the Institute for the Study of Glaciers and Cryosphere of the National Academy of Sciences, and Alexey Zolotukhin as Rector of the Russian-Tajik (Slavic) University.

The reshuffle also affected several presidential schools, institutions of secondary and higher professional education, the Agency for Social Insurance and Pensions, and Sanoatsodirotbank.

According to Trend's analysis, the appointments reflect Tajikistan's ongoing efforts to renew the leadership of state institutions and strengthen public administration, with a particular focus on promoting younger professionals to senior positions.