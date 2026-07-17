Azerbaijan, Russia sign Foreign Ministry consultation plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. A Consultation Plan between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Russia has been signed.

This was announced in a statement published by the Azerbaijani MFA.

The document was signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Russia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov.

According to Lavrov, the document will help intensify contacts between the two foreign ministries.

"These contacts have never stopped, but now there will be more systematic work focusing on the items of the international agenda that are most relevant in the foreseeable future. Secondly, we have reviewed what steps are required from our foreign ministries in the economic sphere to support the decisions adopted in April at the regular meeting of the intergovernmental trade and economic commission at the deputy prime minister level," he said.