Kazakhstan accelerates trans-regional rail infrastructure projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Kazakhstan is moving forward with the implementation of several trans-regional railway infrastructure projects, including the Moyinty-Kyzylzhar, Bakhty-Ayagoz and Darbaza-Maktaaral lines, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said.

The ministry held a working meeting with representatives of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) to review the progress of ongoing railway construction projects, their implementation timelines and current stages of work.

One of the projects discussed was the Moyinty-Kyzylzhar railway line, which extends for more than 300 kilometers and is scheduled for completion by the end of this year. According to the ministry, earthworks on the route have been completed by 93%, while track installation has reached 51%. Construction teams are also continuing work on bridges and overpasses along the line.

The meeting also covered the construction of the 303-kilometer Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line. Kazakhstan plans to complete the earthwork stage of the project by October. More than 20 million cubic meters of soil have already been moved, accounting for 52% of the planned volume.

The Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line is expected to become an additional rail connection between Kazakhstan and China. Upon completion, the project will increase the number of railway border crossings between the two countries to three and raise the overall freight capacity of this direction to 25 million tons per year.

Progress was also reviewed on the 127.6-kilometer Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line, where more than 1,400 specialists and 1,045 units of construction equipment are currently involved. The project is aimed at creating an additional railway route between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and reducing the load on the existing Saryagash-Tashkent section.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the new line will help redistribute freight flows and improve the efficiency of railway connections in the region.

Following the meeting, Chairman of the Committee for Railway and Water Transport Nurzhan Kelbuganov instructed relevant organizations to adhere to construction schedules, accelerate work where necessary, and ensure compliance with safety and quality requirements.

"The ministry instructed to ensure unconditional compliance with construction schedules, take additional measures to accelerate the pace of work, strictly observe industrial and occupational safety requirements, and ensure high quality of construction and installation works at all facilities," the ministry said.