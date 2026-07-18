Uzbekistan bolsters trade network through memo with Iraqi Kurdistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region have signed a memorandum at an economic forum held in Tashkent.

This is reflected in a statement published by Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The agreement was accompanied by five memoranda between the regional chambers of commerce of Uzbekistan and their counterparts in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

Under the agreements, the Tashkent City Chamber signed a memorandum with the Erbil Chamber, while the Tashkent Region Chamber reached an agreement with the Sulaymaniyah Chamber. Additional documents were signed between the Samarkand Region and Duhok chambers, the Bukhara Region and Halabja chambers, as well as the Sirdarya Region and Kirkuk chambers.

The signing ceremony was held as part of a forum attended by a delegation of more than 400 representatives of companies and business associations from both sides.

According to Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the agreements are aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation, supporting investment projects, and strengthening direct contacts between the business communities of Uzbekistan and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

"The signed documents will serve to further expand trade and economic relations, implement investment projects, and strengthen long-term partnership relations between the businessmen of the two countries," the chamber said.

The agreements provide a framework for cooperation between business communities, including the development of trade ties, exchange of information, and potential implementation of joint projects in various sectors. Following the signing, the chambers agreed to organize further business meetings and sectoral discussions to support the implementation of the agreements.