Uzbekistan and Germany prepare for intergovernmental development talks

Photo: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Uzbekistan and Germany have discussed preparations for upcoming intergovernmental negotiations on development cooperation, as well as current economic cooperation between the two countries.

This is reflected in a statement published by the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliyev and Deputy Ambassador of Germany to Uzbekistan Marion Edel.

The sides reviewed the agenda of the upcoming Uzbek-German intergovernmental consultations, which will focus on cooperation in areas including public administration reforms, municipal water infrastructure, green energy and technical assistance projects.

The meeting also covered projects implemented with the participation of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the KfW Development Bank. The parties discussed current initiatives and further coordination of projects, including those related to vocational education and infrastructure development.

During the meeting, the sides also reviewed trade and investment cooperation between Uzbekistan and Germany.

"The parties discussed the current state and prospects for expanding Uzbekistan–Germany cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and technology. It was noted that in 2025, bilateral trade increased by 13.2% to reach $1.4 billion, while the volume of utilized German investments amounted to $6.4 billion," the statement says.

German companies are involved in projects in various sectors of the Uzbek economy, including automotive manufacturing, chemical industry and textile production.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue working-level consultations ahead of the intergovernmental negotiations and further implementation of joint projects.