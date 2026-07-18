Uzbekistan, Tajikistan discuss transboundary groundwater monitoring co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. A delegation of water resource specialists from Tajikistan has completed a three-day visit to Uzbekistan to study the country’s approaches to groundwater monitoring, management and protection.

This is reflected in a statement published by the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan.

The visit took place on July 13–15 and included meetings with Uzbekistan’s geological and water management institutions, as well as visits to relevant research and monitoring facilities.

During the visit, representatives of Tajikistan held discussions with specialists from the State Institution Uzbekhydrogeology, the Institute HYDROINGEO, the Center for Subsurface Use, the University of Geological Sciences and the Tashkent Station of the State Geological Monitoring Service.

"During the visit, guests were provided with information on the rational use of groundwater, hydrogeological monitoring, laboratory research, the permitting system, the training of young personnel, and ongoing projects in the field of transboundary groundwater," the statement reads.

The parties also discussed further cooperation on groundwater resources within the framework of the Helvetas project. One of the planned areas of cooperation is the development of mechanisms for exchanging data on shared transboundary groundwater resources.

According to the ministry, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are preparing a draft Memorandum of Understanding that will provide a framework for further cooperation. The document is expected to include the establishment of a joint working group, coordination of field research activities and exchange of information related to groundwater management.