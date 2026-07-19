VIII Twinned Karabakh Schools Summer Camp kicks off with participation of martyrs' children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The VIII Twinned Karabakh Schools Summer Camp has kicked off in the French city of Colmar. The camp is organized with the support of the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora, in cooperation with the Zafar Public Union for Support to Families of Martyrs, the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Switzerland, and the Karabakh Sunday School operating in the French city of Nantes.

The camp is being held in one of France's picturesque locations, on a specially equipped site surrounded by the forests of Colmar. The program includes educational workshops, intellectual games, cultural and sporting events, meetings dedicated to patriotism, and other activities.

The camp has brought together children of Azerbaijani martyrs studying at secondary schools across the country, whose fathers sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and students of the Karabakh Sunday School in Nantes.

Speaking at the opening ceremony were Executive Director of the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora Akram Abdullayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Switzerland Gasim Nasirov, trainer Lala Huseynzade, and representative of the Azerbaijan-France Cultural Association Asband Fataliyeva. In their remarks, they emphasized that care and attention to children remain among the key priorities of state policy and highlighted the importance of the project.

The joint participation of the children of martyrs and Azerbaijani children living abroad is expected to contribute to the formation of a new generation of the Azerbaijani diaspora, strengthen ties with their historical homeland, and help young compatriots abroad gain a deeper understanding of the truth about Azerbaijan and learn more about the heroism of those who gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

The VIII Twinned Karabakh Schools Summer Camp, which began on July 17, will continue through July 23.