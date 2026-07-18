Turkmenistan reports double-digit growth in grain output in 6M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. Turkmenistan increased grain production by 11.6% in the first half of 2026.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following an expanded Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The figures were presented by Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Dovletgeldi Amanmuhammedov during his report.

"Compared to the corresponding period of 2025, grain production increased by 11.6%, vegetable production by 12.8%, melons and gourds by 3.3%, potatoes by 4.2% and milk production by 0.3%," the government said.

The growth reflects Turkmenistan's continued efforts to strengthen domestic food production and improve agricultural output. Expanding harvests also increase the importance of efficient transport infrastructure for supplying domestic markets and supporting potential agricultural exports.

Against this backdrop, the International Transport Forum (ITF) shared its assessment of the region's evolving transport landscape in an exclusive interview with Trend. The organization said the Middle Corridor, the trade route linking China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye, will continue to retain its strategic importance for Eurasian connectivity even if southern routes through Iran become more attractive following a lasting normalization of relations between Washington and Tehran.

"The Middle Corridor would nevertheless retain strategic value as a diversified Asia–Europe route that avoids both Russia and Iran. It will continue to benefit from strong political and investment support for Eurasian connectivity," the organization said.