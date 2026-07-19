Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.
According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
July 6
|
1.7000
|July 13
|
1.7000
|July 7
|
1.7000
|July 14
|
1.7000
|July 8
|
1.7000
|July 15
|
1.7000
|July 9
|
1.7000
|July 16
|
1.7000
|July 10
|
1.7000
|July 17
|
1.7000
|Average price per week
|
1.7000
|Average price per week
|
1.7000
Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0006 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9426 manat per euro.
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|July 6
|
1.9436
|July 13
|
1.9387
|July 7
|
1.9442
|July 14
|
1.9365
|July 8
|
1.9405
|
July 15
|
1.9443
|July 9
|
1.9426
|July 16
|
1.9493
|July 10
|
1.9452
|July 17
|
1.9442
|Average price per week
|
1.9432
|Average price per week
|
1.9426
This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0367 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.01546 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.19884 manat per 100 rubles.
Official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|July 6
|
2.2041
|July 13
|
2.2134
|July 7
|
2.1954
|July 14
|
2.2157
|July 8
|
2.2222
|July 15
|
2.1949
|July 9
|
2.2145
|July 16
|
2.1935
|July 10
|
2.2353
|July 17
|
2.1767
|Average price per week
|
2.2143
|Average price per week
|
2.19884
The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0361 manat per lira.
Official exchange rate against the Turkish lira
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|Date
|Exchange Rate
|
July 6
|
0.0363
|
July 13
|
0.0362
|July 7
|
0.0363
|
July 14
|
0.0361
|July 8
|
0.0363
|
July 15
|
0.0361
|
July 9
|
0.0363
|
July 16
|
0.0361
|
July 10
|
0.0362
|
July 17
|
0.0360
|Average price per week
|
0.0363
|Average price per week
|
0.0361