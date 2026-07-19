Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate July 6 1.7000 July 13 1.7000 July 7 1.7000 July 14 1.7000 July 8 1.7000 July 15 1.7000 July 9 1.7000 July 16 1.7000 July 10 1.7000 July 17 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000 Average price per week 1.7000

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0006 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9426 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate July 6 1.9436 July 13 1.9387 July 7 1.9442 July 14 1.9365 July 8 1.9405 July 15 1.9443 July 9 1.9426 July 16 1.9493 July 10 1.9452 July 17 1.9442 Average price per week 1.9432 Average price per week 1.9426

This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0367 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.01546 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.19884 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate July 6 2.2041 July 13 2.2134 July 7 2.1954 July 14 2.2157 July 8 2.2222 July 15 2.1949 July 9 2.2145 July 16 2.1935 July 10 2.2353 July 17 2.1767 Average price per week 2.2143 Average price per week 2.19884

The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0361 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate against the Turkish lira