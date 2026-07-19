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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy News 19 July 2026 12:30 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. This week, the manat’s exchange rate against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged.

According to Trend’s calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the weighted average exchange rate for the week was 1.7000 manat.

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

July 6

1.7000

 July 13

1.7000
July 7

1.7000

 July 14

1.7000
July 8

1.7000

 July 15

1.7000
July 9

1.7000

 July 16

1.7000
July 10

1.7000

 July 17

1.7000
Average price per week

1.7000

 Average price per week

1.7000

Over the past week, the official exchange rate of Azerbaijan’s national currency against the euro rose by 0.0055 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0006 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 1.9426 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
July 6

1.9436

 July 13

1.9387
July 7

1.9442

 July 14

1.9365
July 8

1.9405

July 15

1.9443
July 9

1.9426

 July 16

1.9493
July 10

1.9452

 July 17

1.9442
Average price per week

1.9432

 Average price per week

1.9426

This week, the official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles fell by 0.0367 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.01546 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2.19884 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate for 100 Russian rubles

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate
July 6

2.2041

 July 13

2.2134
July 7

2.1954

 July 14

2.2157
July 8

2.2222

 July 15

2.1949
July 9

2.2145

 July 16

2.1935
July 10

2.2353

 July 17

2.1767
Average price per week

2.2143

 Average price per week

2.19884

The official exchange rate against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0002 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0002 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0361 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate against the Turkish lira

Date Exchange Rate Date Exchange Rate

July 6

0.0363

July 13

0.0362
July 7

0.0363

July 14

0.0361
July 8

0.0363

July 15

0.0361

July 9

0.0363

July 16

0.0361

July 10

0.0362

July 17

0.0360
Average price per week

0.0363

 Average price per week

0.0361

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