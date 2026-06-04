Kyrgyzstan reviews coal supply readiness ahead of heating season

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Kyrgyz Deputy Energy Minister Nasipbek Kerimov has reviewed preparations at the Kara-Keche and Min-Kush coal deposits for the 2026/2027 autumn-winter heating season, Trend reports, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

The visit was carried out alongside Rustambek Sadyraliyev, Director General of Kyrgyzkomur OJSC. During the inspection, officials evaluated the progress of overburden removal operations, as well as the current status of coal production and supply.

According to the ministry, most overburden removal activities are proceeding in accordance with the approved schedule, although heavy rainfall in May has somewhat impacted operational pace.

Authorities issued directives to ensure the timely accumulation of coal reserves and uninterrupted supplies to households and other consumers ahead of the heating season.

Officials also tasked the relevant entities with achieving production targets on schedule and maintaining stable coal availability throughout the autumn-winter period.