Uzbekistan, Hungary discuss expanding parliamentary co-op at IPU Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Uzbek Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva met with Ágnes Vadai Forsthoffer, Speaker of Hungary’s National Assembly, on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen bilateral and interparliamentary cooperation, Trend reports via the senate.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed the current state of Uzbek-Hungarian relations and explored opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across a range of areas, including parliamentary engagement and mutually beneficial initiatives.

Both sides noted the steady development of ties between Uzbekistan and Hungary and emphasized the importance of making full use of the existing potential for cooperation.

The discussions focused on enhancing dialogue between the two legislatures, expanding contacts between parliamentary friendship groups, promoting exchanges among young lawmakers and strengthening regional partnerships.

The officials also exchanged views on ways to support broader parliamentary cooperation as relations between the two countries continue to expand.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Narbayeva invited representatives of the Hungarian parliament to participate in the 12th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, scheduled to take place in Samarkand on Sept. 4–6, 2026. The event is expected to bring together lawmakers from around the world to discuss youth engagement, innovation and the future of parliamentary governance.