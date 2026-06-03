Baku to host next meeting of Council of Central Banks of OTS countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The next meeting of the Council of Central (National) Banks of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries will be held in Baku on June 4-5, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the CBA, in this regard, the management teams of the central banks of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, which are members of the council, as well as the central banks of Hungary and Northern Cyprus as observers, will visit Azerbaijan. The OTS Secretary General is also expected to participate in the meeting.

The meeting will be an effective platform for discussing issues related to ensuring macroeconomic and financial stability in the context of global challenges, improving the transmission of monetary policy, as well as the challenges and new opportunities faced by the central banks of the represented countries in the development of financial technologies in the era of digital transformation. Thus, within the framework of the meeting, presentations will be made, and discussions will be held on the topics of "Monetary and financial policy measures of central banks against global and regional risks in the medium term" and "Development of digital financial ecosystems, including financial technologies".

The first meeting of the council, established in 2024, was held last year in Astana, Kazakhstan. The main objective of the council, which functions as an advisory and consultative body, is to strengthen cooperation in monetary policy, financial stability, payment systems, financial technologies, and other areas of mutual interest, and to promote joint consultations and research.