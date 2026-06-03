Azerbaijan and Germany explore current status of energy cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The current status and development prospects of cooperation in the energy sector have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Germany, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

The discussion took place during a meeting of Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with Chairman of the German Eastern Business Association Michael Harms, and representatives of leading German companies within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

The meeting reviewed prospects for cooperation in the fields of natural gas, renewable energy, energy efficiency, hydrogen, heat pumps, energy storage systems, and electricity infrastructure.

Azerbaijan's start of gas supplies to Germany, its growing role in Europe's energy security, and the energy transition course were highly appreciated. Information was provided on renewable energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, electricity interconnectors, green energy corridors, and opportunities for electricity exports to Europe. An exchange of views was held on various cooperation with German companies against the backdrop of regional connections and hydrogen-related plans.