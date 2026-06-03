Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament visits monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Belgrade (PHOTO)

Photo: National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova , who is on a working visit to Serbia, visited the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tasmajdan Park in Belgrade, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Gafarova laid flowers in front of the monument.

The parliamentary delegation led by Gafarova then visited the monument to the prominent Serbian writer Milorad Pavić.

The inauguration of monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tasmajdan Park took place in 2011 with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.