Uzbekistan, China strengthen customs co-op on authorized economic operator program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Customs officials from Uzbekistan and China have agreed to deepen cooperation on the development of the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program, a key trade-facilitation mechanism designed to simplify customs procedures for trusted businesses engaged in international trade, Trend reports via the Uzbek Customs Committee.

The discussions took place during a meeting at Uzbekistan’s Customs Committee with a delegation from the General Administration of Customs of China.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the implementation of their agreement on the mutual recognition of AEO programs and assessed the benefits the arrangement provides to companies involved in foreign trade. Officials also discussed opportunities to further enhance the program and expand its practical impact on cross-border commerce.

Participants exchanged experiences on the incentives available to companies holding AEO status, as well as on improving risk-management systems, expanding the use of digital technologies and strengthening information-sharing mechanisms between customs authorities.

Separate working-level discussions involving specialists from both countries focused on priority areas for the future development of the AEO system. The experts also considered a range of practical proposals aimed at supporting compliant and trustworthy businesses engaged in international trade.

As part of the event, representatives of the two customs administrations signed the protocol of the fifth meeting of the Uzbekistan–China Working Group on Authorized Economic Operators.

Officials from both countries said the document would contribute to strengthening mutual trust and strategic cooperation between the two customs services, while helping to streamline trade procedures and create more favorable conditions for businesses operating in international markets.

The meeting reflects the broader effort by Uzbekistan and China to facilitate trade, improve customs efficiency and support growing economic ties between the two countries.