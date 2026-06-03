Cyprus can serve as gateway to EU market for Kazakhstan - Nikos Christodoulides

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Cyprus can serve as a reliable gateway to the European market for investors and companies from Kazakhstan, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides said during expanded-format talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

“We recognize the geopolitical importance of Central Asia and Kazakhstan’s role in the world. Kazakhstan is a strategic partner of the European Union. As a member state of the European Union, Cyprus can serve as a reliable gateway to the European market for Kazakh investors and businesses,” Christodoulides said.

He noted that Cyprus offers a predictable business environment that fully complies with EU standards.

According to the Cypriot president, key areas for cooperation include information and communication technologies, fintech, investment funds, shipping, tourism, education, renewable energy, and infrastructure.

“There is significant potential to expand cooperation with the Astana International Financial Centre, which I plan to visit today, particularly in the fields of financial services and green finance,” Christodoulides said.