Uzbekistan, OSCE strengthen dialogue on security, technology and reform

Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Uzbek officials held talks with Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu, focusing on strengthening cooperation across a range of areas, including regional security, digital technologies and institutional reforms, Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, wrote on her Telegram account, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Sinirlioğlu warmly recalled his recent visit to Uzbekistan and his discussions with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, highlighting the OSCE’s readiness to support and help implement initiatives put forward by the Uzbek government.

The sides reviewed prospects for deeper cooperation in addressing transnational threats, as well as opportunities to expand collaboration in the fields of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Discussions also covered youth empowerment, gender equality and ongoing judicial and legal reforms in Uzbekistan, areas that have featured prominently in the country’s broader modernization agenda.

Both parties reaffirmed their interest in maintaining close dialogue and advancing joint projects within the framework of Uzbekistan’s partnership with the OSCE.