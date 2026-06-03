Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital Investment company appoints chief executive officer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Isi Mustafayev has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital investment company, Trend reports.

This was announced at a press conference dedicated to the company's financial indicators for 2025.

Mustafayev previously worked as an advisor to the CEO of the investment company.

He was born in Baku in 1979. In 1995-2001, he received a bachelor's and master's degree from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

Since 2000, he has worked in leading positions as an economist and department director in various companies and banks. From 2021 through 2022, he served as Deputy General Director of Azerpost LLC. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Azerpost LLC and served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerpost LLC.