EBRD names new Regional Head for Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Nodira Mansurova as the new Regional Head for the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, effective September 1, 2026, Trend reports via EBRD.

Based in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, Mansurova will succeed Ayten Rustamova, who has held the regional leadership position since 2021.

Mansurova, a British national born in Uzbekistan, brings over two decades of development banking experience to the role, having previously served within the region as the EBRD’s Regional Head of SME Finance and Development for Central Asia out of Almaty. Her operational background includes steering large-scale municipal, environmental, and infrastructure projects across the EBRD headquarters in London, as well as field offices in Uzbekistan, Egypt, and Jordan.

Since 2021, Mansurova served as the EBRD Head of Tunisia, where her mandate focused on technical energy transition frameworks, accelerating private-sector renewable energy capacity, leading state-owned enterprise restructuring, and advancing small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) digitalization metrics. Her upcoming regional administration will focus on deploying the EBRD's financial operations and sustainable infrastructure investments across the three Central Asian states.