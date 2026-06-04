Azerbaijan aims to increase its share of jewelry exports - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. One of the main goals of the “Azerbaijan Jewelry Show” exhibition, currently taking place in Azerbaijan, is to promote domestic jewelry products in international markets, popularize the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand, and increase the jewelry industry’s share in the country’s export basket, Toghrul Abbasguliyev, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Jewelers Association, said, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during his speech at the “Azerbaijan Jewelry Show.”

According to him, one of the main goals of the exhibition is to promote products of the Azerbaijani jewelry industry, popularize “Made in Azerbaijan” jewelry, and strengthen the position of these products in the Azerbaijani market and in countries across the region.

Toghrul Abbasguliyev noted that in addition to finished jewelry products, the exhibition will feature equipment, machinery, various accessories, modern technologies used in the jewelry industry, as well as services provided by the public and private sectors.

He noted that, in addition to Azerbaijani companies, Turkish companies, entrepreneurs, and brands are also participating in the exhibition. Furthermore, buyers and visitors from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Israel are expected to attend.

The association’s chairman emphasized that there is significant demand for Azerbaijani jewelry in the neighboring region, and that this interest is driven by the professional Azerbaijani school of jewelry making.

“Our main mission is to preserve the Azerbaijani jewelry school, national ornaments and patterns, as well as traditions in this field. In this regard, we attach particular importance to the broad representation of Azerbaijani brands and ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ products at the exhibition,” he added.

Abbasguliyev also praised the government’s support for the jewelry industry in recent years. He noted that the introduction of customs and tax incentives has provided a significant boost to the sector’s development.

The head of the association noted that cooperation with the State Tax Service, the State Customs Committee, the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments, as well as the Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, will make an additional contribution to the development of the industry.

Companies operating in the jewelry industry from Azerbaijan and Türkiye are participating in the “Azerbaijan Jewelry Show,” organized as an international event.

The exhibition features precious stones, gold and silver jewelry, bullion and coins, costume jewelry, jewelry packaging, as well as equipment and materials for the jewelry industry.