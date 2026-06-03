Azerbaijan tallies allocations to social protection of former IDPs through 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Over 1.65 billion manat ($973 million) has been allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan to strengthen social protection of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) since the Victory in the Second Karabakh War, MP Vugar Bayramov said at a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on labor and social policy, human rights, law policy, and state building, Trend reports.

According to him, budget spending for this purpose amounted to 354.4 million manat ($208 million) in 2021, 364.9 million manat ($215 million) in 2022, 353.9 million manat ($208 million) in 2023, 329.2 million manat ($194 million) in 2024, and 252 million manat ($148 million) in 2025. A further 280 million manat ($165 million) is being allocated in 2026.

He noted that 2.7 billion manat ($1.59 billion) has been allocated from the State Oil Fund alone to improve living conditions and housing for refugees and IDPs. This represents the largest expenditure item among the fund's 13 financing areas outside budget transfers.

The MP pointed out that, in addition, more than 25 billion manat ($14.7 billion) has been allocated from the state budget for the reconstruction of the liberated territories, including commitments for 2026.

He stressed that the settlement, employment, and education of more than 85,000 citizens in the liberated areas within a short period after the Second Karabakh War once again demonstrates Azerbaijan's strength.