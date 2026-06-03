Turktransplant initiative unites nations under single transplant system - Robb Butler

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Thanks to the Turktransplant initiative, countries are uniting into a single transplant system, Robb Butler, the Special Representative of the WHO Regional Director for Europe, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the presentation of the digital twin system for medical data.

Butler added that Azerbaijan’s achievements in the field of digital health are no accident; they are the result of a consistent policy by the Ministry of Health and the country’s leadership aimed at creating higher-quality and more accessible healthcare services for every citizen.

According to him, the development of the National Strategy on Health Information, the launch of the Health Information Center, as well as the standardized collection of data from primary healthcare facilities, hospitals, emergency medical services, prescription systems, and disease registries, have formed the foundation of digital health in the country:

“The main objectives are the integration of electronic health records, personal health information, teleradiology services, appointment scheduling systems, and analytical data on a single platform based on common standards. This system improves coordination among healthcare services, facilitates data-driven decision-making, and creates conditions for a more flexible response to citizens’ needs.

“In addition, the ‘Turktransplant’ initiative stands out as a successful example of health diplomacy at the regional level. Led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, this initiative aims to bring countries together in the field of organ donation and transplantation through a unified, integrated digital system. “The project, implemented with the support of the World Health Organization, promotes expanded cooperation among member countries, strengthens information exchange, and facilitates more effective coordination in the field of transplantation,” he noted.