Uzbekistan showcases agricultural exports at Belarus’ Belagro 2026 Exhibition

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A delegation from Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, along with representatives of domestic businesses, is participating in the Belagro 2026 International Exhibition and Fair, to promote the export potential of Uzbekistan’s agro-industrial sector, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance.

At the exhibition, the Uzagrostar holding company, operating under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is representing Uzbekistan through a national pavilion featuring a wide range of agricultural and food products. The display highlights the country’s agricultural production capabilities, product quality and growing export opportunities.

According to organizers, Uzbekistan’s national stand attracted significant attention from visitors and industry participants. During the exhibition’s official opening ceremony, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleyko and Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister Andrey Yakovchits visited the pavilion, where they reviewed the products on display and discussed Uzbekistan’s export potential.

The exhibition is also serving as a platform for business negotiations. Uzbek representatives are holding a series of business-to-business meetings with major Belarusian retailers to explore opportunities for increasing imports of Uzbek products.

Talks are underway with some of Belarus’ largest retail chains, including Eurotorg, Santa Retail, BelVillesden, GRINroznitsa, UniStore Group and Resttrade. Discussions are focused on expanding supplies of Uzbek agricultural and food products to the Belarusian market, increasing trade volumes and establishing long-term commercial partnerships.

The participation in Belagro 2026 reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to diversify export destinations and strengthen its presence in international agricultural markets as the country continues to expand trade cooperation with regional partners and strengthen trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and Belarus.

The Belagro 2026 International Exhibition and Fair, one of the largest agricultural trade events in the region, takes place in Minsk from June 2 to June 6.