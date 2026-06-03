Tajikistan bolsters border infrastructure at key crossing with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Tajikistan has completed a comprehensive modernization of the Fotekhobod border checkpoint, which is linked to Uzbekistan’s Oybeg crossing, including the commissioning of a new customs inspection hangar and the installation of advanced X-ray scanning equipment, Trend reports via the Tajik Customs Service.

The upgraded facilities were officially inaugurated on May 29, 2026. According to information, the modernization is intended to enhance both the efficiency and security of customs procedures at one of Central Asia’s busiest land border crossings.

The X-ray scanning system was procured using state budget funds. However, the authorities have not disclosed the overall cost of the project, the duration of the construction works, or details related to procurement.

The Fotekhobod–Oybeg checkpoint serves as a strategically important automobile crossing between Tajikistan’s Sughd region and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region, facilitating a substantial share of bilateral trade and transit cargo movements.

The data indicates that approximately 75% of all goods transported between Tajikistan and its foreign trading partners pass through this corridor, highlighting its critical role in regional trade and logistics networks.

The modernization is expected to streamline customs clearance procedures, reduce cargo processing times, and strengthen oversight of cross-border freight flows as Tajikistan and Uzbekistan continue efforts to enhance trade connectivity across Central Asia.