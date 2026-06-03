Steady inflows sustain rising water levels at Azerbaijan's Sarsang reservoir

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 3. Currently, the Sarsang Reservoir holds approximately 320 million cubic meters of water, and water continues to flow into the reservoir, Ilham Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Regional Water Treatment Service, told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the announcement during a media tour organized by the Azerbaijan State Agency for Water Resources in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara region.

According to him, the height of the Sarsang Reservoir dam is 125 meters, its length is 555 meters, and the width of the top section is 12 meters.

Guliyev also noted that the maximum depth of the reservoir is 103 meters.

“The water level in the reservoir is 528 meters according to the Baltic height system,” he added.