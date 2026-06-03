Uzbekistan bids farewell to outgoing Malaysian ambassador

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Uzbek officials held a farewell meeting with Malaysian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ilham Tuah bin Illias, as he concludes his diplomatic mission in the country, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Baxtiyor Saidov, wrote on his Telegram account, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both sides noted the steady expansion of relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia in recent years, highlighting growing political dialogue as well as strengthened cooperation in trade, investment, education, tourism and cultural exchanges.

Officials also expressed appreciation for the ambassador’s contribution to deepening bilateral ties and supporting the development of practical cooperation between the two countries during his tenure.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Uzbek representatives extended their best wishes to Ambassador Illyas for continued success in his future assignments and professional activities.