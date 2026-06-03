MSC highlights surge in Central Asian interest in Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. In recent years, the Middle Corridor has become a vital transport artery between Asia and Europe, and interest in it from Central Asian countries, international shippers, and logistics operators has grown significantly, the Country Manager for Azerbaijan at the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Huseyn Ramazanov, said, Trend reports.

According to him, the route connecting China and Europe via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia has undergone significant changes in recent years and is now attracting increasing attention from countries in the region and the international business community.

Ramazanov noted that Central Asian countries view the Middle Corridor as an important tool for developing exports and expanding access to global markets.

He emphasized that to further unlock the route’s potential, it is necessary to continue improving transport processes, developing multimodal transport, digitizing logistics, and enhancing the efficiency of cooperation among all participants in the transport chain.

Huseyn Ramazanov stated that despite significant progress in developing the route, several systemic issues still require further attention to enhance the corridor’s competitiveness.

Moreover, Ramazanov added that MSC is ready to facilitate the further integration of the Middle Corridor into global transport and logistics networks and to support the development of modern logistics solutions in the region.

The 2nd Caspian International Forum “Transport, Transit, and Logistics” is taking place in Baku as part of the TransLogistica Caspian 2026 exhibition and brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and leading companies in the transport and logistics sector.