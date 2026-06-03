Grand opening of Center for Turkic Culture and Heritage took place in Warsaw (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. On June 2, 2026, a grand opening ceremony of the Center for Turkic Culture and Heritage, established with the financial support of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, was held at the University of Warsaw, one of Poland’s most prestigious higher education institutions, Trend reports.

The ceremony commenced with opening remarks and moderation by Dr. Jan Rogala, Head of the Department of Turkic, Mongolian and Tibetan Studies.

Among the speakers at the event were Professor Agata Bareja-Starzyńska, Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at the University of Warsaw; H.E. Nargiz Gurbanova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Poland; Saule Turginbekova, Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Poland; Sinem Turgut Bingöl, Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in the Republic of Poland; and Rovshanbek Jabborov, Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Republic of Poland.

In their remarks, the speakers highlighted the significant role played by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in establishing the Center, emphasizing its financial support as well as the importance of inter-institutional cooperation. It was noted that this initiative would make a substantial contribution to strengthening academic and cultural-diplomatic ties and would further promote dialogue across the Eurasian region.

The ceremony was also attended by Agnieszka Bereza, Senior Specialist at the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Poland, members of the university’s academic staff, and students.

Speaking as the guest of honour, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, described the opening of the Center as a historic event. She stressed that the Center is not merely an educational space but also an important cultural bridge between East and West.

Professor Aktoty Raimkulova noted that the establishment of the Center is a tangible outcome of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Foundation and the University of Warsaw, as well as a result of the joint efforts of the parties based on mutual trust. She emphasized that the Center would serve as a gateway for students to explore the rich languages, history, arts, and traditions of the Turkic peoples. The President of the Foundation also expressed her deep appreciation to the leadership of the University of Warsaw for supporting the project, as well as to H.E. Nargiz Gurbanova and the staff of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Poland for their personal commitment, dedication, and fruitful cooperation from the very first days of the initiative.

As part of the event, an official opening ceremony of the Center was held. Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, Dean Professor Agata Bareja-Starzyńska, and H.E. Nargiz Gurbanova officially inaugurated the Center.

Following the ceremony, the embassies of the Turkic states and partner institutions presented commemorative gifts, academic publications, cultural exhibits, and educational materials to the newly established Center.

It was noted that the Center, which will function as an educational, exhibition, and workshop venue, will contribute to promoting the cultural heritage and diversity of the Turkic peoples in Poland and will serve to strengthen dialogue between scholars, cultural figures, and the wider public.