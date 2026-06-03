Azerbaijan discusses dev't of renewables projects with World Bank - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan is discussing with the World Bank the development of renewable energy projects, including solar power generation and programs to install solar panels on building roofs, the Deputy Minister of Energy Orkhan Zeynalov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during a panel discussion held as part of the 31st International “Caspian Oil and Gas” Exhibition.

The deputy minister noted that the country is in the process of transitioning to green energy and is actively investing in the development of renewable energy sources.

"By next year, we plan to introduce and integrate 2 gigawatts of capacity into the national power grid, which will generate 5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. This will reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2.4 million tons, as well as free up 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas that can be used domestically and exported," he said.

He noted that preliminary results of a joint study with the World Bank indicate significant potential for the development of rooftop solar panels in the country, as well as interest from the market and investors.

Zeynalov also emphasized that the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan is ready to support the further implementation and promotion of the study’s findings and related projects.