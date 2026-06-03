Azerbaijan engages in strategic energy talks with Venezuela and Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with the Vice Minister of Gas at Venezuela’s Ministry of Popular Power for Hydrocarbons, Cindy Rondón Córdova, and Iranian Deputy Minister of Petroleum and Executive Director of the National Iranian Gas Company, Saeid Tavakoli, Trend reports via the country’s Energy Ministry.

During the meeting with Cindy Rondón Córdova, Vice Minister of Gas at Venezuela’s Ministry of Popular Power for Hydrocarbons, the parties highlighted previous engagements held within the framework of international forums, as well as the role of cooperation under the OPEC+ framework in strengthening energy relations between the two countries. The importance of collaboration among energy-producing states was emphasized in the context of rising global energy demand in the coming decades. Prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector were also discussed.

Furthermore, it was noted that Venezuela possesses substantial oil and gas reserves, while issues related to the development of new fields, expansion of offshore projects, and opportunities for cooperation with international energy companies were considered. Information was also presented on Azerbaijan’s experience in the hydrocarbons sector. Potential areas of cooperation between the state-owned energy companies of the two countries were additionally reviewed, including specialist training, inter-university exchanges, and human capital development.

In a separate meeting with Saeid Tavakoli, Deputy Minister of Petroleum of Iran and Executive Director of the National Iranian Gas Company, the parties discussed Azerbaijani–Iranian cooperation in the oil, gas, and electricity sectors. The progress of joint projects was reviewed, alongside discussions on the development of energy relations within the D-8 framework.