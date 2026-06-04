Azerbaijan Jewelry Show exhibition kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Azerbaijan Jewelry Show exhibition is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The companies operating in the jewelry sector from Azerbaijan and Türkiye are participating in the exhibition, which is taking place at the Baku Sports Hall on June 4–6.

Within the framework of the exhibition, jewelry made of precious stones, gold, and silver, bullion and coins, bijouterie, packaging products for jewelry, as well as equipment and supplies for the jewelry industry are being displayed.

The total area of the exhibition spans 4,000 square meters, with the number of participating companies ranging between 50 and 60.