Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets President of Serbian National Assembly in Belgrade (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has met with the President of the National Assembly of Serbia, Ana Brnabić, as part of her working visit to the country, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Greeting the speaker, Brnabić said that Azerbaijan is a friendly and allied country for Serbia, and relations between the two countries are developing day by day.

Gafarova noted the high-level organization of the Global Conference of Women Parliamentarians of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and drew attention to the fact that such events are an important platform for discussing existing problems.

Speaking about the important role of mutual visits of the top and high levels between the friendly and strategic partner countries, Gafarova highlighted the importance of mutual visits, meetings, and documents signed during these visits by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić in this context.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest between the parliaments.