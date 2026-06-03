Baku Initiative Group seals co-op deal with International Sikh Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the International Sikh Federation have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

The document was signed following an international conference themed "June 1984, events in Amritsar: India's transnational repression of ethnic minorities in the context of genocide."

The objective is to establish a framework for cooperation between the parties in the fields of academic, historical, and cultural research, with a particular focus on historical contacts and cultural interaction.

Within this framework, the parties may explore historical sources, scientific materials, and cultural evidence regarding the presence of Sikh travelers, merchants, and religious figures in the region, including matters related to the Ateshgah temple and the broader historical context of intercultural exchange.

This cooperation aims to promote scholarly dialogue, objective research, cultural mutual understanding, and the preservation of historical memory.