Sikh Federation member spotlights threat of transnational repression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Transnational repression is linked to attempts to extend control beyond national borders, a member of the Sikh Federation of Canada, Harpreet Singh Hansra, said, Trend reports.

Addressing the international conference on “June 1984, events in Amritsar: India's transnational repression of ethnic minorities in the context of genocide" in Baku, Singh Hansra noted that transnational repression is ultimately linked to power. It is an attempt to extend control beyond national borders.

''However, democratic states must respond with transparency, accountability, respect for rights, and the rule of law," he said.

Harpreet Singh noted that the experience of the Sikh diaspora serves as an important case study, as it demonstrates how global politics can directly impact ordinary families and communities living thousands of kilometers away from the events unfolding.

“Our experience reminds us that the protection of democratic freedoms requires constant vigilance not only on the part of governments, but on the part of all of us,” he said.