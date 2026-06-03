Baku hosts Azerbaijan-EU negotiations on new partnership framework (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Baku hosted talks between delegations from the Azerbaijani Republic and the European Union on June 2–3 regarding a new draft comprehensive agreement and a document outlining partnership priorities for the period from 2026 through 2030, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, while the European Union side was led by Audrone Perkauskiene, Deputy Executive Director of the European External Action Service.

The constructive discussions resulted in a preliminary agreement on the draft document outlining the partnership priorities between the EU and Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

As part of the negotiations on a new comprehensive agreement, representatives of the relevant Azerbaijani state bodies held productive discussions with their EU counterparts on various sections of the draft agreement, made progress in a number of areas, and outlined plans for the next stages of negotiations.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue intensive negotiations on the new draft bilateral agreement through both online and in-person meetings.

In addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Azerbaijani delegation included representatives from the Presidential Administration, the Ministries of Economy, Justice, Energy, Digital Development and Transport, Finance, Labor and Social Protection, Science and Education, as well as the Central Bank, the State Customs Committee, SOCAR, the Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Supervision, Intellectual Property Protection, and Media Development.