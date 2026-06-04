Azerbaijan records significant growth in its jewelry exports - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan's jewelry exports increased by 47%, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO, said during the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Jewelry Show exhibition, Trend reports.

According to him, the jewelry industry holds great importance for Azerbaijan's economy and exports.

"Since the jewelry sector brings added value to our production and exports, supporting this industry is highly important for us. In the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijan's jewelry exports grew significantly. The growth stood at 47%. This indicator is extremely important for our economy," he noted.

Hajili emphasized that the Azerbaijan Jewelry Show exhibition is of particular importance in terms of promoting Azerbaijani jewelry art as part of the country's culture and traditions.

He added that following the opening ceremony, a guided tour of the exhibition would be organized for the guests, providing participants with an opportunity to get closely acquainted with the Azerbaijani jewelry industry.

The AZPROMO official also expressed his gratitude to the Turkish partners participating in the event.

"This is the first jewelry exhibition. We plan to expand the exhibition even further in the coming years. We believe that more international guests and companies will take part in the exhibition. Taking this opportunity, I invite your companies to participate in future exhibitions," Tural Hajili added.

The companies operating in the jewelry sector from Azerbaijan and Türkiye are participating in the Azerbaijan Jewelry Show exhibition, which is organized in an international format.

The exhibition displays jewelry made of precious stones, gold, and silver, bullion and coins, bijouterie products, jewelry packaging, as well as equipment and supplies for the jewelry industry.