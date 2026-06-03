TransExpeditions LLP notes importance of road sector in Eurasia's logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Road transportation and the development of transport infrastructure in Eurasian countries require systemic improvements in logistics conditions, the reduction of administrative barriers, and the modernization of related infrastructure, Sairan Mederov, Director for Government Relations and Compliance at TransExpeditions LLP, said during the 2nd Caspian International Forum themed "Transport, Transit, and Logistics," Trend reports.

According to him, a significant share of transportation along the routes under consideration is carried out precisely by road transport, making it a key element of the region's logistics system.

He noted that the development of routes affects not only the transport industry but also related sectors of the economy.

"When we develop a transport route, we develop not only the route itself but also all accompanying directions. This impacts business, logistics, and economic ties between countries," he said.

According to him, positive changes in the regulation of the industry have been observed in several countries of the region in recent years.

"Over the past two years, the situation has begun to change for the better. Business has become more involved in the decision-making process, and carriers' associations have succeeded in making amendments to a number of regulations and orders related to fines and transport regulation," Mederov said.

He also spoke about the experience of working with infrastructure routes and the analysis of transport corridors.

"We conducted route surveys, including the transport of oversized cargo, and analyzed the feasibility of passage through various directions. Based on the results of this work, some routes were included in national projects and received development as priority transport directions," Mederov emphasized.

According to him, the development of such corridors allows for a significant reduction in distances and increases the efficiency of transportation between the countries of the region.