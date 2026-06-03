Kazakhstan and EU finalize Middle Corridor infrastructure and fleet expansion roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Technical preparations for port expansions, fleet development, and the removal of maritime bottlenecks along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) were finalized during the Third National Seminar of the TITR Coordination Platform in Astana, Trend reports via Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The planning session was conducted with opening addresses by the Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Talgat Lastayev, and the Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Kazakhstan, Aleska Simkic.

The operational roadmap details infrastructure deployment frameworks scheduled following the recent Investors Forum in Tashkent. Technical teams focused on structural adjustments required to eliminate cargo transit bottlenecks on the Caspian Sea, specifically outlining port capacity expansions, maritime fleet acquisitions, and the upgrading of connected rail and road networks.

The soft connectivity component of the plan outlines specific regulatory revisions to simplify regional trade procedures, optimize customs administration, and integrate multimodal transport networks.

Furthermore, the coordination platform finalized a new portfolio of infrastructure project proposals designed for immediate submission to international financial institutions to secure long-term capital investments and execute the digital integration of regional transport systems.