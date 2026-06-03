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Iran holding preparations for farewell ceremony for Khamenei

Iran Materials 3 June 2026 12:30 (UTC +04:00)
Iran holding preparations for farewell ceremony for Khamenei
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Preparations are underway to organize a farewell ceremony for Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Council for Islamic Propaganda of Iran, Mohammad Reza Mirtajaddini, said at a press conference held today, Trend reports.

According to him, the studies related to organizing the farewell ceremony have been completed and submitted to the Supreme Leader's office for a decision.

Mirtajaddini said that no time has been set for organizing the farewell ceremony so far.

The Iranian official added that 15-20 million people are expected to attend in Tehran. Because citizens from other provinces, as well as guests from various countries, will also come to Tehran.

On February 28, as a result of military airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several members of his family were killed.

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