Azerbaijan emphasizes surge in capacity of upgraded Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway line has increased from 1 million to 5 million tons per year following the completion of modernization work, significantly strengthening the Middle Corridor's role in international freight transportation, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways, Emil Mammadov, said at the 2nd Caspian International Forum on "Transport, transit, and logistics" in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, an official event dedicated to the full commissioning of the modernized BTK railway line was held the previous day.

Mammadov noted that Azerbaijan's geographical location and the development of international transport corridors passing through the country are currently the focus of attention at both the regional and global levels.

He emphasized that the development of the Middle Corridor and the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project, which will increase the capacity of Azerbaijan's transport system several times and create additional opportunities for growth in freight traffic, play a key role in further expanding the country's transit potential.

According to the Azerbaijan Railways representative, the forum's discussions are aimed at identifying the most effective ways to utilize existing infrastructure and adapt the transport and logistics industry to rapidly changing international market conditions.

Mammadov pointed out that the exchange of experience among forum participants and the discussion of promising projects will contribute to the development of new solutions for developing transport connectivity and increasing the efficiency of international transportation.

The 2nd Caspian International Forum "Transport, transit, and logistics" is being held in Baku as part of the TransLogistica Caspian 2026 exhibition and brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and leading companies in the transport and logistics sector.