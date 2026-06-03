Central Asia’s multimodal transport corridors gain traction, Uzbek expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Strengthening multimodal transport corridors between China and the countries of Central Asia is becoming one of the key areas of development for regional logistics, Mirziyod Mirkhamidov, chairman of the Board of O'ztemiryo'lkonteyner Uzbekistan, said, Trend reports.

Addressing the 2nd Caspian International Forum on “Transport, Transit, and Logistics” in Baku, Mirziyod Mirkhamidov stressed that changes in global supply chains and the reorientation of routes are increasing the load on the region’s transit corridors, which requires further diversification of transport infrastructure.

“Currently, ensuring uninterrupted supplies and diversifying transport and logistics routes within the corridors passing through Central Asian countries is becoming increasingly important. The situation on global maritime routes is leading to a reorientation of flows, which, in turn, increases the load on land routes,” he noted.

According to him, global logistics chains have undergone significant changes in recent years.

“Under these conditions, transport corridors between China and Central Asia are becoming one of the most promising routes for freight transportation,” Mirkhamidov said.

He emphasized that against this backdrop, the development of rail and multimodal routes is taking on particular significance.

In addition, he spoke about the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway line, which, he said, will become a key element of the regional transport system.

“This project is viewed as one of the most important elements in the development of an effective transport and economic system for the region,” he said.

Mirkhamidov added that Uzbekistan has a well-developed logistics infrastructure and is ready to actively participate in expanding the region’s transport capabilities.

“We are ready to provide all our capabilities to develop transport cooperation and expand freight traffic,” he noted.

According to him, the company is also interested in expanding cooperation with clients and participants in logistics chains.