Sikhs represent ethnic and racial community - Sikh Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Sikhs represent not only a religious but also an ethnic and racial community, Lead Executive of the Sikh Federation (UK), Sidhu Dabinderjit Singh, said at an international conference titled "June 1984, events in Amritsar: India's transnational repression of ethnic minorities in the context of genocide", held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, genocide is the deliberate and systematic destruction, in whole or in part, of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

"Genocide is widely considered the most serious crime against humanity.

According to Article 2 of the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, a certain threshold of proof must be met for genocide to be recognized.

Intent to destroy a protected group must be proven.

There is no doubt that Sikhs are such a protected group. We represent not only a religious community, but also an ethnic and racial community," said Dabinderjit Singh.