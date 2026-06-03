Swiss company outlines role in bp-led Sangachal terminal electrification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Swiss ABB company is proud to be involved in the bp Sangachal terminal electrification project, ABB's Sales Manager for Key Accounts and Studies, James Hetherington, said during a panel discussion held at the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, Trend reports.

According to him, bp is decommissioning the gas turbines that currently supply the terminal with power and connecting the facility to Azerbaijan's national grid.

Hetherington noted that grid connection poses risks to power supply stability, including potential voltage fluctuations.

He announced that ABB proposed a synchronous compensator-based solution that will help avoid power outages for the terminal and offshore assets in the Caspian Sea.

"We are very proud to have been selected by bp and its partners to deliver this project at the Sangachal Terminal in Azerbaijan. This is a true success for our company," Hetherington added.

In 2025, ABB was awarded a contract by bp to support the electrification and stability of the Sangachal terminal power system.

The STEL project is developed and managed by bp as operator of the Sangachal terminal.

The completion of the project is expected in two stages – Stage 1 in mid-2027, and Stage 2 by the end of 2028.

The project is linked to the Shafag solar project, which consists of construction of a new 240MW AC solar plant in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan via a new commercial structure called ‘virtual power transfer arrangement’, which will enable the terminal to connect to the national grid, operated by Azerenergy, via new facilities to be built both within and outside the terminal, including a new 220/110 kV electricity substation.

Together, the Shafag and STEL projects are expected to support the reduction of operational emissions by around 50% over the future life of the Sangachal terminal, based on the current outlook and plans.

Following the electrification of the terminal, the seven gas turbines currently used at the terminal to generate power will be removed in phases, freeing up the fuel gas for export.