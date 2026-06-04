Uzbekistan hosts landmark ECO Ministerial meeting on environment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Sixth Ministerial Meeting on Environment was convened with a focus on programs addressing climate change and biodiversity, the Samarkand Declaration, and regional environmental cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

Held within the framework of the international Eco Expo Central Asia 2026, the meeting brought together heads of environmental agencies, representatives of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Secretariat, international organizations, and environmental experts to deliberate on regional responses to climate and environmental challenges.

In his opening remarks, Aziz Abdukhakimov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan on environmental issues and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, underscored the significance of the event.

“Today’s meeting carries special importance. For the first time in the past twelve years, environment ministers from ECO member states have convened to develop coordinated approaches to contemporary environmental challenges,” Abdukhakimov stated.

Participants reviewed a series of policy documents, including the ECO Framework Program for Environmental Cooperation 2026–2030, thematic work programs on climate change and biodiversity, and the Samarkand Declaration, described by officials as the foundation for a new phase of regional environmental partnership.

Discussions concentrated on member states’ environmental priorities, including climate change mitigation and adaptation, sustainable management of natural resources, prevention of land degradation, and biodiversity conservation. Delegates further examined strategies to combat desertification, strengthen scientific and technical cooperation, promote sustainable forest management, and enhance preparedness for sand and dust storms.

During the ministerial session, Uzbekistan presented a number of initiatives aimed at expanding regional environmental cooperation. Officials emphasized that under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country has prioritized regional dialogue, mutual trust, and collaborative solutions to shared environmental challenges.

Particular attention was given to addressing land degradation and desertification. Uzbek representatives highlighted the work of the Research Institute for Combating Desertification and Desert Economy at Green University and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with ECO member states in scientific research, technology exchange, and joint pilot projects.

Uzbekistan also proposed the development of a cross-border “Green Program” for ECO member states for 2026–2030, focusing on afforestation and ecosystem restoration in desert areas. Another proposal called for establishing a regional early-warning system for sand and dust storms through the ECO High-Level Platform on Environmental Cooperation.

Following the meeting, participants approved the ECO Framework Program for Environmental Cooperation 2026–2030 and its accompanying thematic action plans on climate change and biodiversity. They also adopted the Samarkand Declaration on Regional Environmental Cooperation, reaffirming member states’ commitment to closer collaboration in addressing environmental and climate-related challenges across the region.

Environment ministers and senior officials from member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) gathered in Samarkand on June 3 for the organization's Sixth Ministerial Meeting on Environment, marking the first such gathering in more than a decade.