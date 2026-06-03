Azerbaijan launches medical digital twin platform to unify national healthcare data registries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The "medical digital twin system" is a centralized digital platform that ensures the collection and processing of information on the health status of Azerbaijani citizens through unified electronic registries, Azerbaijan's Minister of Healthcare, Teymur Musayev, said during the system's presentation, Trend reports.

“The ‘Medical Digital Twin’ system is a centralized digital platform that collects and processes data on citizens' health status through unified electronic registries,” he said.

According to the minister, these registries ensure the storage of citizens’ health indicators, treatment outcomes, vaccination records, laboratory test results, prescriptions, and other medical information within a unified structure, as well as standardized data exchange between healthcare institutions.

"Collecting data within a unified information space will enable in-depth analysis, including through the use of artificial intelligence, to forecast the population’s health status, implement centralized management during crises, and develop future healthcare strategies. To ensure data integrity within the digital government’s information environment, medical data will be integrated with other government information systems, including financial ones,” the minister noted.

He emphasized that starting next academic year, courses on “Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence in Medicine” will be offered.

“The training programs, which will run throughout the year, will cover specialists in all medical fields and support the digital transformation of the healthcare system,” the minister said.

Teymur Musayev also stated that digital transformation requires robust cybersecurity measures.

"Protecting personal medical data, ensuring confidentiality, and strengthening public trust are among the most critical challenges we face. As digital systems expand, cybersecurity is becoming an integral part of healthcare security. From this perspective, digital transformation not only contributes to the modernization of healthcare but also contributes to national security and the resilience of society."