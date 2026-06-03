Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 3, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to June 2.

The official rate for $1 is 1,346,816 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,567,841 rials. On June 2, the euro was priced at 1,562,704 rials.

Currency Rial on June 3 Rial on June 2 1 US dollar USD 1,346,816 1,344,424 1 British pound GBP 1,815,453 1,808,099 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,713,765 1,708,650 1 Swedish króna SEK 144,817 144,319 1 Norwegian krone NOK 145,166 144,801 1 Danish krone DKK 209,771 209,093 1 Indian rupee INR 14,136 14,126 1 UAE Dirham AED 366,730 366,079 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,357,399 4,351,124 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 483,845 482,828 100 Japanese yen JPY 842,388 842,059 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 171,850 171,530 1 Omani rial OMR 3,499,368 3,492,888 1 Canadian dollar CAD 974,246 971,497 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 798,937 797,189 1 South African rand ZAR 82,953 82,286 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,324 29,287 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,561 18,789 1 Qatari riyal QAR 370,004 369,347 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 102,796 102,603 1 Syrian pound SYP 12,185 12,163 1 Australian dollar AUD 967,715 961,504 1 Saudi riyal SAR 359,151 358,513 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,581,957 3,575,596 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,053,192 1,051,215 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,097,125 1,095,141 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 40,541 40,624 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 642 640 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 883,107 882,491 1 Libyan dinar LYD 211,710 211,632 1 Chinese yuan CNY 199,145 198,669 100 Thai baht THB 4,125,522 4,120,294 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 339,679 339,055 1,000 South Korean won KRW 887,617 889,200 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,899,599 1,896,226 1 euro EUR 1,567,841 1,562,704 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 274,699 273,938 1 Georgian lari GEL 506,664 505,714 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 75,505 75,422 1 Afghan afghani AFN 21,558 21,360 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 490,655 489,783 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 792,226 790,826 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,184,503 2,174,631 1 Tajik somoni TJS 145,927 145,642 1 Turkmen manat TMT 383,871 383,044 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,417 2,435

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,713,446 rials and $1 costs 1,471,895.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.74-1.77 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,02-2,06 million rials.