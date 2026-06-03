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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 3

Economy Materials 3 June 2026 10:01 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 3
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 3, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to June 2.

The official rate for $1 is 1,346,816 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,567,841 rials. On June 2, the euro was priced at 1,562,704 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 3

Rial on June 2

1 US dollar

USD

1,346,816

1,344,424

1 British pound

GBP

1,815,453

1,808,099

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,713,765

1,708,650

1 Swedish króna

SEK

144,817

144,319

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

145,166

144,801

1 Danish krone

DKK

209,771

209,093

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,136

14,126

1 UAE Dirham

AED

366,730

366,079

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,357,399

4,351,124

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

483,845

482,828

100 Japanese yen

JPY

842,388

842,059

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

171,850

171,530

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,499,368

3,492,888

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

974,246

971,497

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

798,937

797,189

1 South African rand

ZAR

82,953

82,286

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,324

29,287

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,561

18,789

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

370,004

369,347

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

102,796

102,603

1 Syrian pound

SYP

12,185

12,163

1 Australian dollar

AUD

967,715

961,504

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

359,151

358,513

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,581,957

3,575,596

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,053,192

1,051,215

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,097,125

1,095,141

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

40,541

40,624

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

642

640

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

883,107

882,491

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

211,710

211,632

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

199,145

198,669

100 Thai baht

THB

4,125,522

4,120,294

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

339,679

339,055

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

887,617

889,200

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,899,599

1,896,226

1 euro

EUR

1,567,841

1,562,704

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

274,699

273,938

1 Georgian lari

GEL

506,664

505,714

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

75,505

75,422

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

21,558

21,360

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

490,655

489,783

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

792,226

790,826

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,184,503

2,174,631

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

145,927

145,642

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

383,871

383,044

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,417

2,435

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,713,446 rials and $1 costs 1,471,895.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.74-1.77 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,02-2,06 million rials.

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